Deputies capture escaped Nevada inmate in Sacramento. Second inmate remains at large

Two inmates who escaped from a Carson City, Nev., jail were located in Sacramento County on Sunday. One was detained and the other remains at large.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported that the two inmates — Matthew Marizza, 27, and Cody Abernathy, 28 — had escaped from Carson City Jail at 6:43 p.m. Saturday.

They escaped during an inmate work program detail, using a vehicle that was traced to former inmate Austin Rivers. According to a social media post by the Sheriff’s office, Rivers, 29, was released on bail from the jail hours before the escape.

Rivers was taken into custody without incident in Carson City on Monday. He faces charges for aiding in a felony prisoner escape.

On Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office contacted Carson City police after deputies were engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle registered in Carson City. The occupants of the vehicle — which was later reported stolen from a Carson City business — matched the description of the two inmates.

The inmates initially eluded capture after crashing into a ditch and escaping on foot. Deputies located Marizza within an hour of the crash and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Marizza’s condition has now stabilized and he has been booked into the Sacramento County jail, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

Abernathy remains at large as of Tuesday morning. Carson City deputies have arrived in Sacramento County to aid in the search.

Before their escape, Marizza was facing theft charges with a $5,000 bail and Abernathy was facing drug and weapons charges with a $10,000 bail. The two will now face additional charges for the escape.