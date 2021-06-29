Driver runs down cyclist on American River Parkway trail — Sacramento police make DUI arrest

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after seriously injuring a bicyclist on a bike trail on the north side of the American River Parkway, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a collision just after 9 a.m., Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said. Woo said the closest address was in the 1700 block of Tribute Road.

Police located the bicyclist, who had been struck by a vehicle that was driving on the bike path, Woo said.

The crash occurred along the parkway just west of the Capital City Freeway overcrossing. The bike path, located on the north side of the river, is near Johnston Business Park and not far from Cal Expo.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, Woo said. He was listed in critical condition.

Woo said the adult male driver, who was still on scene, was “displaying objective signs of intoxication.” The driver, who officers said drove through one of the bike trail gates to get onto the path, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and hit-and-run charges.

The man, whom police did not identify, is currently being booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to police.