One killed, one in critical condition after shooting near Sacramento State

One man is dead and another man suffered critical wounds after a shooting near Sacramento State’s campus Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Cadillac Drive — just west of Campus Commons — around 12:21 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

On the scene, officers discovered two men suffering gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, the police department wrote in a news release. As of now, they are not releasing any information about the suspect.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin have been notified.