Suspect reportedly assaulted Walmart customers before standoff at Northern California home

A woman is in custody following a series of attacks Wednesday night outside a Walmart that turned into a standoff in Placerville.

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the incident began after deputies were dispatched for multiple reports of armed assault and carjacking attempts at the Walmart on the 4300 block of Missouri Flat Road near Forni Road.

The suspect then fled into a nearby home creating a “significant law enforcement presence,” according to deputies. The standoff also prompted the closure of Forni Road for several hours.

Deputies said around 10:30 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered, but provided no additional details.