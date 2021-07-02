Body found inside Olivehurst home, Yuba County sheriff says

A man was found dead in an Olivehurst home after a neighbor called authorities for a welfare check, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was discovered around noon Wednesday in a house located on the 4400 block of Fleming Way after a woman had contacted deputies with concerns about not seeing her neighbor for months, the Yuba County Sheriff’s office said. The woman also said she had not seen anyone coming in and out of the house to take care of her neighbor’s cats, according to deputies.

Deputies and Animal Care services responded to check on the man and his cats. With no response from inside the house, the deputies searched the backyard, according to a press release.

Deputies saw a body in an advanced state of decomposition in the bedroom through the sliding glass door, authorities said.

Due to suspicious circumstances within the home, detectives have continued the investigation. The identity and the man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.