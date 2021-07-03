Woman in critical condition following shooting near downtown Sacramento card room

A woman was shot and seriously injured Friday evening outside of a downtown-area card room, according to Sacramento police.

Officer Karl Chan, a spokesman for the department, said that dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. on the 400 block of North 16th Street, near the Dos Rios Triangle neighborhood. Chan said the shooting took place outside of Capitol Casino.

Responding officers found a woman who had suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and remains listed in critical condition as of Saturday, according to Chan.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, and detectives canvassed the area for evidence overnight. Currently, investigators believe that a disturbance outside the card room escalated into gunfire, Chan said.