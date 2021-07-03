Man shot and killed in Stockton. Police say wife under arrest has criminal history

One man is dead and a woman was arrested Saturday in Stockton following a shooting police say stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called just before midnight Friday to the 9000 block of Chianti Circle following reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old husband shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police did not disclose the victim’s name.

The man’s wife, Marissa Flores, 24, was arrested on suspicion of homicide; detectives say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident, but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

According to police spokesman Officer Joe Silva, Flores has a criminal history that the department is looking into. That includes a 2017 arrest after she was stopped on a bicycle with a loaded gun.