Man in police custody following two robberies in Natomas on Monday, officials say

A man is in custody following two robberies in the Natomas region Monday.

Between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police received reports of two robberies a block away from each other. The first occurred at 1500 West El Camino and the second took place at 1600 West El Camino — both locations are cash-checking businesses.

The suspect entered the first business and intimidated employees with threats of a hidden explosive before fleeing the scene without getting any cash. At the second location, he used the same tactic and was able to get away with some cash. No injuries were reported at either site.

The suspect was arrested at a motel on Richards Boulevard and Jibboom Street. Sacramento Police Department officials told The Sacramento Bee no explosives or weapons were found on the man despite his threats to employees.

The suspect was in custody Tuesday morning and no information has been released by the police.