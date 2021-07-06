Detectives investigate homicide of Northern California man at campground in Oroville

A Northern California man was found dead over the weekend at Bidwell Marina Campground in Oroville.

Deputies received a 911 call from a camper at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The caller reported seeing an injured man on the campground.

Deputies and California State Parks law enforcement arrived and identified a man found inside a tent as Tyler Dickson of San Pablo.

Dickson, 20, was found dead, deputies say. Detectives determined from information and evidence at the campground that Dickson was a homicide victim.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Butte County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 530-538-7671.