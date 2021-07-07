Missing man found dead in Nevada County. His puppy was waiting next to his body

Nevada County deputies say they found the body of a missing man in a pond Tuesday -- with his Doberman puppy waiting nearby.

Volunteers from Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and neighboring counties found the body of John Stewart at about 2:30 p.m. on a property off Retrac Way in Grass Valley, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Not too far from Stewart’s body was his Doberman puppy, Rico, waiting at the edge of the pond, deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office said that Stewart, 70, had been suffering from multiple medical issues including memory loss.

Deputies said Stewart was last seen Monday night around 9 p.m. with Rico before he was reported missing. Officials were searching the area of Harley Court and Retrac to find him.

Stewart was found in the southwest corner of Nevada County, north of Auburn. The Placer, Yuba, Butte and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.

Nevada deputies said there are no “outward signs of foul play,” but a full coroner’s investigation and an autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of Stewart’s death.