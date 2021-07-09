Body found in Sacramento River near Garcia Bend Park. Coroner investigating

Authorities recovered a body from the Sacramento River near Garcia Bend Park in the Pocket area Friday morning.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said the body was recovered around 6 a.m.

Detectives briefly investigated and, after finding no evidence of foul play, handed the case over to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to determine the circumstances of the death, Chan said shortly after 8 a.m.

“There are no obvious signs of foul play, and the coroner will be taking over,” he said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner pending notification of family.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade confirmed fire rescue crews assisted in recovering the body but said no other information was available.