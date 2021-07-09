Man shoots woman, then fatally shoots self in Elk Grove, police say

A man shot a woman, then fatally shot himself early Friday morning in Elk Grove, police said.

The woman survived and was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, the Elk Grove Police Department said in social media posts.

The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. on East Taron Drive, police said.

“A male and female, who were known to each, were involved in an argument when the male pulled out a gun and shot the female,” the department tweeted.

The man died at the scene of his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The Elk Grove Police Department said no further information will be released about the incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Officers and detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in the 10200 block of E. Taron Dr. This was an isolated incident and there is no one outstanding. There is no threat to the community. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/P20LS1iKHV — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 9, 2021