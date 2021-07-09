Suspected DUI driver arrested after hitting man, then fleeing with his toddler in the car

Authorities say a Sacramento man suspected of driving under the influence had his toddler in his car when he hit and seriously injured a 62-year-old man Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 10:35 p.m. at the Marconi Avenue exit off eastbound Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Brian Evans-Kitchen, 34, was driving a gold Lexis when he struck a Ford and Toyota Camry and then hit the pedestrian, inflicting major injuries including a broken back, the CHP said Friday.

Evan-Kitchen fled the scene with his 3-year-old in the vehicle, but officers located him at his residence where he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run and child endangerment.

Evans-Kitchen has been released after posting bail.