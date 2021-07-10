Fatal car crash overnight closes Arden Garden Connector in North Sacramento

Sacramento police closed the Arden Garden Connector between Garden Highway and Arden Way after a fatal car crash Saturday in North Sacramento.

According to the department, officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle collision on Columbus Avenue and Northgate Boulevard in the River Gardens and Gardenland neighborhoods. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, officers said, and two others in the vehicles suffered injuries — one was hospitalized with critical injuries, another with minor injuries.

Arden Garden Connector between Truxel Road and Colfax Street, including the intersection with Northgate Bouelvard, was closed for several hours as officers investigated. The department said in a social-media update the roadway reopened at 10 a.m.