Two firefighters hurt, 15 residents displaced in Davis apartment fire

A fire burned through a Davis apartment complex Saturday, July 10, 2021. City of Davis

Two firefighters were hurt and more than a dozen residents were displaced after a fire started at a Davis apartment complex Saturday morning.

City officials said that firefighters were called out to the Suntree Apartments near the corner of L Street and West Covell Boulevard at 3:43 a.m.

Davis Fire Department personnel, along with UC Davis firefighters, responded to the apartment complex, which sustained significant damages to multiple units.

A total of 15 residents at the apartment complex were displaced as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Tandem Properties, the owner of the Suntree Apartments, will be finding alternative housing for the residents, according to Davis city officials.

Although no residents were injured, two Davis firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a hospital and later released.

Photos provided by the city show at least one unit gutted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.