Police officers seize drugs in early morning, back-to-back traffic stops in Woodland

Police in Woodland arrested three suspects early Wednesday morning after traffic stops of two separate vehicles led to a discovery of drugs, guns and packaging materials, officials say.

The arrests occurred two hours apart.

When investigating a possible vehicle code violation, an officer stopped Woodland resident Robert Star, 67, and Arbuckle resident Anna Rosas Cazares, 34, at 2 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Woodland Police Department.

Both had warrants out for their arrest and a search of the car search revealed the presence of drugs — heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax — a loaded .32 caliber revolver and material for drug distribution.

Starr and Rosas Cazares were arrested and taken to Yolo County jail for multiple charges: outstanding warrants, possession of controlled substances for sale, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A little after 4 a.m., an officer found Trent Swisher, a resident of Robbins who also had a warrant for his arrest, sleeping in a car near 2010 East Main St., according to the Facebook post. After searching and discovering a scale and packaging material for drug sales in his vehicle, Swisher was arrested for his warrant and possession of a controlled substance for sale.