Roseville couple robbed after shopping trip may have been followed home, police say

A Roseville couple reported to police they were robbed by a pair of men who apparently followed them home from a shopping trip, authorities said.

Officers responded to the robbery call around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

An “older couple” told investigators they were shopping at a store in the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard, in one of the shopping centers across from the Westfield Galleria mall, Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said in an email.

“As they returned home, they pulled into their garage,” Baquera wrote. “Another vehicle, described as a white newer Nissan Pathfinder (cross-over), pulled into their driveway, behind their vehicle.”

Two men allegedly exited the Nissan and “forcefully stole property” from the couple, then fled in their vehicle, Baquera wrote.

The two victims were not seriously hurt, according to Baquera.

“It’s possible the couple was identified while out shopping and followed home,” Baquera wrote. He did not provide additional detail of where the couple live, aside from in Roseville.

He said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and that anyone with information should contact the Roseville Police Department’s investigations unit.