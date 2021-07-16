Teen arrested following hit-and-run incident that killed 62-year-old man in Woodland

Police arrested a teen driver in an investigation that evolved from a suspected shooting to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning.

Police responded at 8:30 a.m to Pioneer Avenue and Tide Court after a caller reported what appeared to be man being shoved out of a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. At the scene, officers determined the 62-year-old man was not thrown from the car or shot, but killed in a hit-and-run.

A resident later noticed a suspicious vehicle on the 1600 block of Gillette Drive, near East Gum Avenue, where officers were able to locate and contact the driver. They concluded that the vehicle was involved in the collision and arrested 19-year-old Mario Lopez.

Lopez was arrested by Woodland police last year for driving while intoxicated, hitting multiple cars and fleeing the scene.

The charges for this incident have yet to be released by police.

Traffic is not allowed on Pioneer Avenue, so drivers should avoid the area between E. Main and E. Beamer streets.