Woman, 19, found dead in apartment near Sacramento State. Police investigating homicide

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a residence in Sacramento’s College/Glen neighborhood, police said Monday.

Officers first responded around 11:15 a.m. July 12 to the 3100 block of Occidental Drive following a report of a body being found, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The victim had sustained “critical injuries,” according to the news release, but no other details were provided.

Sacramento police said no suspect information is available, and that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Rebecca Chaquies.

She was found dead inside a unit at the Confluence Apartments coroner’s records show. The apartment complex is about two miles east of the Sacramento State campus.