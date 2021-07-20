Boy killed in Antelope shooting, Sacramento deputies say — gunman remains at large

A boy was killed in a shooting Monday night in Antelope, authorities said. The gunman remains at large.

Around 9:10 p.m. Monday, deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 3900 block of Onawa Court in Antelope for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as a “juvenile male” in a news release. Further identifying information will be released by the Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released information regarding a suspect.