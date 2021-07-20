Woman killed in shooting at Arden Arcade apartment complex, Sacramento sheriff says

A woman was killed Tuesday morning following a shooting at an Arden Arcade apartment complex near Encina High School, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sacramento deputies responded at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of Bell Street in Arden Arcade on reports of a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They attempted to perform life saving measures, deputies said in a news release, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place at Bell Park Apartments, just north of the high school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a suspect remains at large and homicide detectives have investigated the crime scene. The Sheriff’s Office does not have any suspect information at this time.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Coroner’s Office.