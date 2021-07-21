1 dead, 1 injured after homeowner shoots alleged intruders in Yolo County, deputies say

Two men were shot, one of them killed and the other hospitalized with serious injuries, at a residence in Guinda on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, but the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post Wednesday said a preliminary investigation determined a homeowner shot two men who were allegedly intruding on the property.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at a home on County Road 45, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

“Upon arrival, two people were found to have been shot with one of them pronounced dead on scene,” the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “The other was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury.”

The shooter was not hurt, according to law enforcement, and has not been identified. The sheriff’s office said the case remains active, and that more details will be released as available.

No suspects are outstanding, Yolo authorities said.