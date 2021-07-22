Elk Grove police arrest driver accused of impersonating federal officer after failing to stop

The Elk Grove Police Department said it arrested a man, 36-year-old Michael Duong, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, on various charges related to impersonating law enforcement. Duong allegedly failed to stop for officers and displayed a badge falsely identifying himself as a federal officer.

Police in Elk Grove said officers arrested a motorist Tuesday night who falsely identified himself as a federal law enforcement officer after failing to pull over for actual law enforcement officers.

The suspect had been driving a sedan with “forward-facing red lights and a police-style light bar on the roof of the car” in the area of Blue Maiden Way and Power Inn Road, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the suspect continued to drive despite officers attempting a stop, drove to his residence and was trying to park in his garage when officers detained him.

While being detained, the post said, “he identified himself as a federal law enforcement officer and had a badge hanging from his neck.”

Officers determined he was not a federal law enforcement officer, and a search of the man’s vehicle and home revealed “additional items that could be used for impersonating” law enforcement, police said.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of various charges including false impersonation of a peace officer, Elk Grove authorities said.

The department’s daily crime log identified the suspect as Michael Duong, 36.

Booking records show Duong was released Wednesday from the Sacramento County Main Jail.