Black Lives Matter El Dorado County’s Adopt-a-Highway signs hit by graffiti or removed

This Black Lives Matter El Dorado County Adopt-a-Highway sign has been vandalized so the text “Black Lives” is crossed out. Most of the group’s signs were damaged, including one that was removed. It is unclear who damaged the signs. Black Lives Matter El Dorado County

Black Lives Matter El Dorado County Adopt-A-Highway signs were vandalized about a month after the group joined the program.

The organization adopted four sections of the highway, totaling 10 miles, stretching from Placerville and Shingle. Three of the four Adopt-a-Highway signs placed with the text “Black Lives Matter” written on them were vandalized, according to Caltrans spokesperson Raquel Borrayo.

One of the signs had the text “Black Lives” crossed out while another was completely removed.

“It’s a means of intimidation, and it was specifically centered around Black lives,” Michelle Greene, the organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter El Dorado County, told ABC10.

It is unknown who damaged the signs.

The Adopt-a-Highway Program is an “avenue for individuals, businesses, and organizations to help maintain sections of roadside within California’s State Highway System,” according to Caltrans’ website.

Greene told ABC10 the Adopt-a-Highway program is “a way for us as an organization to participate in our community in a really active way.”

The permit with Caltrans involves a five-year commitment to clean the section of the highway at least 12 times a year. Participation in the Adopt-A-Highway Program can include removing litter, planting and establishing trees, removing graffiti, and controlling vegetation.

Caltrans was notified of the incident Thursday. Maintenance crews would be going to the signs Monday to look at the damage, Borrayo said. The crews are looking to remove the graffiti or replace the signs pending damages.