Sacramento police launch homicide investigation after a woman found dead in a Pocket home

The Sacramento Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after officers discovered the body of a woman Friday night inside Pocket neighborhood home.

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 7400 block of South Land Park Drive for a call of a person found dead inside a home. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with serious injuries.

In a Saturday news release, the police department said that a homicide investigation was ongoing and there was no suspect information. Detectives have canvassed the area and spoken to witnesses, officers said.

Officers provided no additional information about the nature of the victim’s injuries or the cause of her death.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.