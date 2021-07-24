Sacramento County man convicted of child sexual assault, possession of child pornography

A man has been convicted of sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography by a Sacramento County jury.

Ismael Gonzalez-Rivas, 50, was arrested in 2018 when two people came forward and accused him of sexually assaulting them during their childhood.

One reported that Gonzalez-Rivas abused them for a span of three years beginning in 1999, when the victim was 6. The second reported that Gonzalez-Rivas sexually assaulted them for a period of eight years beginning in 2005 at age 7.

Officers executed a search warrant and found child pornography in Gonzalez-Rivas’ home.

A jury Friday ultimately found Gonzalez-Rivas guilty of 18 counts of lewd acts with a child under age 14, three counts of lewd acts on a child ages 14 to 15 and one count of child pornography possession. He faces multiple life sentences in prison.

Gonzalez-Rivas’ sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2021.