Deputies find man dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell

Sacramento County’s Main Jail on J Street in downtown Sacramento photographed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 34-year-old man died over the weekend in his cell at the downtown jail, officials announced Monday.

Jail deputies found the man unconscious in his cell shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday. Deputies called for medical help and began lifesaving measures, to no avail.

“Ultimately, all efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Officials said the man, whose name was not immediately released, had been in custody since Wednesday for three warrants related to theft, receiving stolen property and violation of a domestic violence protective order.

He shared a cell with another person. There were no visible signs of trauma, and no foul play was suspected, officials said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Six people died in Sacramento County’s jails in 2020, according to state records. Nine died the year before that.

