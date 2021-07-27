Road worker killed in hit-and-run on Highway 99 in south Sacramento, authorities say

A Caltrans subcontractor was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night on a south Sacramento freeway, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit on northbound Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol activity log.

A pickup truck struck a pedestrian at that location, then fled the scene, according to the CHP log. The suspect vehicle was described as a Ford F-150, possibly with damage to its right side.

Caltrans District 3 spokesman Gilbert Mohtes-Chan said the victim was a subcontractor performing road work for the state agency as part of its larger 21st Avenue repair project.

Mohtes-Chain said the subcontractor was setting up traffic control for the evening road work when they were struck.

Caltrans said in tweets that the right lane and exit to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard were closed due to the traffic incident. Both reopened around 2 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.