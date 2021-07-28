Northern California man charged with assaulting police at Capitol Riot pleads not guilty

One day after Washington, D.C., police testified about the intense, hand-to-hand combat with protesters during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a Northern California man accused of using bear spray against police pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a video hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Sean Michael McHugh, 34, of Auburn was indicted July 7 on 10 counts stemming from the riot that led to the breach of the Capitol building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

McHugh, a construction worker who court records say traveled to Washington with two others whose names have not been released, is charged with assaulting or resisting officers, assaulting or resisting officers with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding, remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Federal prosecutors say McHugh is seen on video and photos using a metal sign and bear spray against officers and using a bullhorn to rally other rioters at the scene.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Strain said during court that the government has obtained a wealth of evidence in the case, including video from a Washington-area hotel and a laptop, tablet, camera and other items seized from McHugh’s home.

A judge earlier ruled that McHugh must remain in custody pending trial, citing his lengthy criminal history in the Sacramento area. He currently is being held in a 14-day quarantine in Washington, and has his next court date set for Sept. 30.

McHugh is one of four Sacramento-area defendants charged in connection with the riot to date.