Stockton police detain three suspects after shooting near University of the Pacific

Three suspects were detained Wednesday following reports of shots being fired near the University of the Pacific campus.

Officers responded at 7:13 a.m to Pacific Avenue and Dave Brubeck Way after someone called in reports of gunshots.

In a Wednesday news release, the Stockton Police Department said that University of the Pacific public safety officers detained two people near the intersection and found a pellet gun in their vehicle. Another suspect was located nearby and arrested under an unrelated warrant.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to university property, said Officer Joe Silva, the department’s public information officer.

Stockton police have released no identifying information about the suspects, but an investigation is underway.