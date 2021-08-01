Crime - Sacto 911

Helicopter crashes in Colusa County with four people on board, FAA says

A helicopter with four people on board crashed Sunday afternoon in Colusa County, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to The Sacramento Bee that a Robinson R66 helicopter with four people on board crashed about 1:15 p.m. in “a remote area.”

Dispatch for the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said that units are on the scene, but could not offer further details.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for the latest.

