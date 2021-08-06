Northern California man faces murder charge in DUI crash that killed unborn baby, CHP says

A Marysville man is facing a murder charge following a suspected DUI crash that resulted in the death of an unborn baby earlier this year, California Highway Patrol officials said this week.

The crash happened early the morning of Feb. 23 on Hammonton Smartville Road near Happy Way, when a vehicle driven by Anthony Michael Smith veered across the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Robbi Megazzi, the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

Megazzi, who was nine months pregnant, suffered major injuries and was rushed to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital. Her son, Maverick Megazzi, was born by emergency C-section due to the injuries and pronounced dead shortly after his birth, according to the CHP.

Smith was also taken to Adventist-Rideout with major injuries. He remained there for treatment and was not booked into jail due to his injuries. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a blood sample; investigating officers determined Smith to be under the influence of a drug, the CHP arrest report says.

The CHP Yuba-Sutter office and the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office investigated and filed a declaration of probable cause Monday, Yuba County Superior Court records show. A judge signed a murder warrant the next day.

Officers served the warrant Thursday morning, locating and arresting Smith at Countryside Mobile Park on Hammonton Smartville Road — two miles from the scene of February’s crash.

Smith, 44, was booked into the Yuba County jail on charges including murder, DUI causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license, jail records show. His bail is set at $1 million, and he is due to appear in court Aug. 23.