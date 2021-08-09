3 minors arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Auburn shooting, deputies say

Placer County deputies arrested three juveniles following a shooting in Auburn late last month that left another teen hospitalized, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. July 29 outside a home on Sierra View Circle in Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. Deputies responding to a 911 call found a teenager who had been shot in the abdomen and rendered aid until an ambulance arrived.

A witness at the scene told authorities that the suspects fled in a silver Scion, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located and stopped the suspect vehicle a short time later in Rocklin, near the Target store on Sierra College Boulevard.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found two loaded firearms, both of them handguns, according to the sheriff’s post. The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked at Placer County’s Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy, authorities said.

The suspects’ identities are being withheld because they are minors.

No other details were released.