Shelter-in-place order for Roseville neighborhood as police serve out-of-county warrant

Police have surrounded a Roseville neighborhood Monday morning as they attempt to serve an out-of-county warrant.

In a social media post at around 10 a.m. Monday, the Roseville Police Department said they were working to arrest a subject on the 300 block of Zola Avenue. Police said they had surrounded the suspect and were urging all residents in the area of Zola Avenue and Margaret Way to shelter in place.

Police also advised the general public to stay out of the area.

Rob Baquera, a spokesman for the police department, said that police are attempting to make contact with the suspect. A SWAT team is also on the scene to aid with the incident.

It’s unknown for what the suspect is wanted, nor where the suspect is from.

