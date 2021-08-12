Man killed in early-morning shooting in Old Sacramento, no suspect in custody

Homicide detectives investigated after a man was shot and killed in Old Sacramento early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. to the area of Front Street and Neasham Circle, near the Embassy Suites hotel, for reports of shots fired, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said.

Police located a man with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound and rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, Chan said.

Chan said based on preliminary investigation, the incident appeared to be “some kind of argument that escalated” into a fatal shooting.

No suspect information was available, and investigators continued to canvass the scene for evidence and witnesses as of 7 a.m., Chan said. Traffic in the immediate area may be affected.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.