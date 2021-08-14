Police department searching for at-risk woman missing from North Sacramento

Police are looking for Bobbie Houston, 68, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in North Sacramento. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for an at-risk missing woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon in North Sacramento.

Police said that Bobbie Houston, 68, was seen on Thursday leaving her home on foot near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Boxwood Street in the Old North Sacramento neighborhood.

Houston is considered at risk due to medical conditions and police said that she may have difficulty communicating or walking. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has curly gray hair. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse, jeans and red-and-brown shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 916-808-5471.