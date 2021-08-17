Police are investigating after a man died on a boat near the Tower Bridge

Police investigated after a man died Monday night in a boat along the Sacramento River, just south of the Tower Bridge.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, West Sacramento police officers responded to a disturbance on a boat along the Sacramento River. When they arrived, they found a man “in need of medical attention,” the police department said in a news release. Responding officers attempted to save the man but he was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The West Sacramento Police Department is handling the incident as a death investigation.

No further details about the victim or the potential cause of death are available.