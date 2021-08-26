Man found dead outside Rosemont apartment complex, Sacramento deputies investigating

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night in Rosemont.

Deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 9400 block of Kiefer Boulevard following a 911 call reporting that a man was lying on the ground outside the entrance to an apartment complex, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Arriving deputies located the victim, “who was obviously deceased from an indeterminate wound to the upper body,” the news release said. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead moments later, authorities said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No suspect information is available, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

