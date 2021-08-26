Mother arrested in death of 5-year-old Sacramento-area boy, second suspect in custody

Deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Sacramento-area boy earlier this month: the child’s mother.

The boy, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Lance Stowers, died Aug. 5.

Two days earlier, deputies and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard in Arden Arcade for reports of a child who was not breathing. Stowers was taken to a hospital, and a medical evaluation indicated he had been “subjected to abuse,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a previous statement.

Deputies on Wednesday arrested the boy’s mother, Dyamond Hudson, 26, on an arrest warrant for homicide and child endangerment, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

Hudson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder and endangering the life or health of a child, and is ineligible for bail.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrest of Jason Chitnis, 21, who also remains in custody at the downtown jail. He faces charges of murder and assault resulting in the death of a child under 8 years old.

Hudson has an initial court appearance set for Friday and Chitnis is due to appear Sept. 9, jail records show.