Sacramento restaurant worker allegedly attacked. It was over missing egg roll, police say

A worker at a restaurant in Sacramento was assaulted recently while trying to resolve an order mix-up, police and the alleged victim said, leading to a man’s arrest.

Diana Dich, 30, arrived Sunday at Happy Takeout Chinese Restaurant after receiving a call that a customer was being aggressive with a co-worker. The man, a regular, was angry about a missing egg roll order, according to Dich.

She attempted to de-escalate the situation, Dich said, but he insulted her a few times. The man threw the bag of food at Dich through the counter’s window, she said.

When Dich left the building to take photos of his car for evidence, the man attempted to rush her and she pepper-sprayed him, she told police. Dich said he rushed her a second time and threw her onto another customer’s car.

Sacramento police officers responded about 3:45 p.m. but the man was gone, according to Public Information Officer Karl Chan. Dich, however, said the man came back multiple times that day.

Officers followed up the next day and arrested 42-year-old Anthony Brewer on the 3800 block of Third Avenue on suspicion of assault. Brewer was booked into the Sacramento Main County Jail, Chan said.

Dich’s parents are owners of the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The family purchased it five years ago, investing their savings in the restaurant. She said the restaurant “means everything to their family.”

“I hope the incident would convince people to be more considerate and understanding about how they treat people and I hope it never happens to anyone else,” Dich said.