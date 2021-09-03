Police arrest South Lake Tahoe man on suspicion of theft from homes in evacuated area

Authorities have arrested another suspected looter within the Caldor Fire evacuation zone.

Law enforcement patrols in South Lake Tahoe were alerted to a man allegedly stealing a bike from a residence on Friday morning, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said in a post.

Authorities quickly responded to the area and identified 37-year-old Juan Cuevas from South Lake Tahoe as the suspect.

Police said Cuevas was found with the stolen bike and other items they believed to be stolen.

Cuevas was arrested and faces charges for looting, possession of burglary tools, prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed dirk or dagger and possession of stolen property.

Two men were also arrested for allegedly looting from residences in the evacuation area on Thursday afternoon.