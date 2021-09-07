Sacramento police shoot, kill barricaded suspect in standoff at Tahoe Park home

Police shot and killed a suspect Tuesday morning who reportedly fired at officers during an overnight standoff in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened along the 3700 block of Redding Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said in social media posts.

The Police Department in initial tweets shortly before 5 a.m. said SWAT teams and crisis negotiators had been attempting to negotiate with a suspect inside a home since about 8 p.m. Monday.

The department tweeted around 6 a.m. that a shooting had occurred, that all involved officers were “okay” and that the scene was “stable.” Police later in the morning said the suspect was deceased.

Nearby Hiram Johnson High School will be closed Tuesday, Sacramento City Unified School District spokeswoman Tara Gallegos said in an emailed statement.

“Although the situation is now resolved, the area in and around the school is an active crime scene, and heavy police presence will impact traffic to and from the school,” Gallegos wrote.

No other details have been released.