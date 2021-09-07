Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Police arrest suspect after brief pursuit, search of home in West Sacramento

Police arrested a suspect following a pursuit and search Monday afternoon in West Sacramento.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on West Capitol Avenue around 4 p.m. but the driver failed to yield, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

“Officers briefly lost sight of the suspect vehicle but quickly located it parked and abandoned” in the 1000 block of Elliot Street, the news release said.

A resident reported to police that a suspect, matching the description of the driver, entered their residence on Elliot Street and “demanded they vacate,” the Police Department said in an initial news release around 6:30 p.m. Police set up a perimeter around that residence and deployed a drone team.

However, the department said in an update that officers “determined there was no crime at the residence.” Police located and detained the suspect near the 1000 block of Elliot Street sometime before 9 p.m., according to an updated news release.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Police Department said the suspect, a male who was not identified, was arrested for outstanding felony warrants and for evading officers.

He will be booked into the Yolo County Jail, authorities said.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service