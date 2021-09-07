Land Park slaying has residents, Sacramento-area law enforcement professionals shocked

Troy Davis is seen on a Ring doorbell camera on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, a day before he allegedly broke into a home and killed a 61-year-old Land Park woman. Davis has been charged with murder, assault with intent to commit rape and other charges, and faces a special circumstance filing that could lead to a death penalty prosecution. Sacramento Bee

The suspect in Friday’s slaying in Sacramento’s tony Land Park neighborhood first showed up on the front porch of a home there Thursday night, apparently masturbating in an act caught on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera, law enforcement sources said.

Sacramento police were called to the scene, but were unable to find the man. They asked the homeowner to take down a screenshot from the Ring video that had been posted on NextDoor while they searched, two sources told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday.

What happened next has jolted even seasoned law enforcement professionals: a 61-year-old woman home alone with her two dogs was attacked by a man who broke into her 11th Avenue home through a window, killed her dogs, raped her and then killed her before setting the house on fire, the sources, who were not at liberty to speak publicly, said.

The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner, but the suspect is Troy Davis, a 51-year-old transient with a long criminal record who was last arrested in June on a car theft charge, then released from the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann initially refused Tuesday to discuss why Davis was released before a June 22 arraignment set for Sacramento Superior Court, referring questions to Sacramento police.

Police noted that the Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the jail.

“The police department does not have responsibility on releasing people from the County Jail,” police wrote in an email.

Grassmann later blamed the release on legislators and judges.

State lawmakers “made laws that created zero bail,” he wrote. “In fact, the Legislature is meeting as we speak and are discussing a plan to make ALL crimes other than murder, zero bail.

“Judges then implement these laws and release subjects that fall into the zero bail which is the case here as the murder charges came days after the subject was released on the zero bail charges.”

