Body found in Lake Tahoe, 50 feet off shore. Officers, coroner investigating

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the water on the south side of Lake Tahoe.

Passersby located “a subject face down in the water” about 50 feet from the shore near South Lake Tahoe, the city’s police department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The victim was a male who has not yet been identified.

The death “appears to be unrelated to the Caldor Fire,” the news release said, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The news release did not provide specific details regarding when or where the body was found. Law enforcement and fire officials placed South Lake Tahoe under mandatory evacuation orders early last week due to the Caldor Fire, but residents were cleared Sunday afternoon to return home.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department says it handed the investigation over to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the coroner are actively investigating, police said.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other details were immediately released.