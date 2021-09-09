Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Nevada man arrested, accused of punching disabled elderly man on I-80 bus ride

Deputies arrested a Nevada man accused this week of punching an elderly man with disabilities in the face, unprovoked, on a commuter bus traveling on Interstate 80 in Northern California.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The suspect, unprovoked, punched the victim in the face, breaking the victim’s nose” as the bus was traveling west on I-80, the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “The bus driver stopped at the Colfax bus station, where deputies detained the suspect.”

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Edgar Villegas, 26, of Reno, Nevada.

Villegas was booked Tuesday evening into the Placer County jail in Auburn.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jail records show Villegas faces felony charges of causing great bodily harm against an elder and of battery leading to serious bodily injury. His bail is set at $140,000.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service