3 people found dead at Amador County home after reports of gunfire, deputies say

Three people were found dead Wednesday evening at a residence in Amador County following reports of a shooting, authorities said.

Dispatchers around 7 p.m. received multiple calls reporting gunshots heard in the 21000 block of Homestead Road, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The area, just outside Pine Grove, is dotted with ranch-style properties.

“As the initial deputies arrived, ACSO dispatch received a report from a 45-year-old female, who said she witnessed her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father at the residence on Homestead,” the news release said.

The witness told deputies that when she fled the scene, three people were inside the residence.

Deputies, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, established a perimeter around the residence but observed no activity.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SWAT teams were deployed and officers “located a deceased female on the back porch of the main residence,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. SWAT personnel then entered the house and located two men inside, both dead.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating, and says the causes of death are still being determined. Authorities did not say whether any of the deceased had gunshot wounds.

The identities of the deceased will be released by the sheriff-coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Sheriff’s officials said, based on early investigation, that there are believed to be no outstanding suspects and that there is no threat to the public.