Sacramento police ask public to help find 12-year-old boy missing for more than 24 hours

Eduardo “Eddie” Calderon has been missing since Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. He was last seen near 24th Street and Sutterville Road in Sacramento, California. Sacramento Police Department

The Sacramento Police Department on Friday asked the public to help find a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Eduardo “Eddie” Calderon is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions, police announced on social media.

Authorities said the boy was last seen about 11:20 a.m. Thursday walking in the area of 24th Street and Sutterville Road. They also said he is believed to be unfamiliar with the Sacramento area.

Police described the boy as standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Investigators asked anyone who sees the boy to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.