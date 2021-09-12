CHP investigating Highway 65 crash that left a pedestrian dead near Wheatland

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash north of Wheatland on Friday that left a pedestrian dead.

In a news release, the Yuba-Sutter CHP office said that a 39-year-old San Francisco man was killed after he was hit by a Shasta Lake driver on Highway 65 north of Dry Creek Levee Road.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was headed south on the highway in a 2016 Ford Fusion about 11:35 p.m. when he hit the pedestrian, walking in dark clothing in an unlit portion of the roadway.

After hitting the man, the driver pulled over and called 911. First responders attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

The driver cooperated with law enforcement and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the CHP.

Highway 65 was closed in the area for about two hours as the CHP investigated the crash scene.

CHP officials are asking any eyewitnesses to call 530-674-5141.