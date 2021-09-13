1 dead, 1 wounded in Sacramento shooting on Fruitridge Road, authorities say

A man was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in Sacramento’s South City Farms neighborhood, police said. No suspect is in custody.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the 2700 block of Fruitridge Road to reports of a shooting, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities located two gunshot victims, both men, who were transported to a hospital for treatment. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other is in stable condition, the Police Department said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No suspect information is available.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s identity pending notification of family.

